Study: Women lie about whether they snore

A new study finds that when it comes to snoring, women are liars.

A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine examined nearly two-thousand adults with potential slee disorders.

Each participant was asked to fill out a survey before going through sleep tests.

Experts found female participants tended to under-report their snoring.

Out of the 88-percent of women who snored, only 72-percent reported it.

And 37-percent of women who reported themselves as non-snorers turned out to have severe or very severe snoring intensity, the study found.

Men, on the other hand, tended to over-report their snoring.

Medical experts say snoring is often a sign of a breathing obstruction.

They worry females may not get the help they need if they aren’t willing to share whether they snore.