South Euclid police: Parents go to court, leave 3 young kids alone in car at Taco Bell

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- A mother and father are behind bars after police say they left three children, including an infant, alone in a car for more than two hours. They are accused of leaving the kids in a fast food restaurant’s parking lot, while they made an appearance in court.

A Fox 8 viewer took video of a paramedic carrying a two-month-old baby in a car seat to an ambulance to be checked out.

South Euclid police said the baby, and two toddlers -- one just under two years old, the other three years old, were all left alone inside an unlocked vehicle.

Police said the children's mother, 18-year-old Jada Polk and 22-year old Tyrese Gould, father of the two-month-old, left the children by themselves in the back parking lot of the Taco Bell on Mayfield Road around 8:20 a.m. Thursday. The two then walked about a half mile to the South Euclid Municipal Court to appear on charges of theft from Walmart last month.

More than two hours later, at 10:37 a.m., a woman called 911 after spotting the car in the Taco Bell parking lot with the hazard lights flashing.

"I'm at the Taco Bell on Mayfield and there's this little boy, maybe about three, who's unattended in a car in the parking lot and he's like getting out of the car," the woman told the dispatcher.

The caller told Fox 8 that she saw the three-year-old climbing in and out of the car. She saw the one-year-old girl sleeping in the front seat and said the baby was crying, strapped in a car seat in the back.

"Does the child look like they're in distress?” asked the dispatcher.

“No, he has no shirt and he's climbing from, like back and forth and getting out," answered the caller.

Detectives said officers searched for the parents until they discovered them returning from their court appearance. Officers arrested Polk and Gould and charged them with three counts each of endangering children.

The children were checked out at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where a representative from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services met them.

Gould and Polk are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

An official with the South Euclid Municipal Court told Fox 8 that even though young children can be disruptive to court proceedings, they would have made some type of accommodations for the parents and their children.