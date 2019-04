FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help find a 4-year-old girl.

According to police, Gemma Moats was last seen at her home in the 12000 block of Pen Mar Road in Washington Township at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was wearing pink pajama shorts and a short-sleeved shirt.

She weighs 50 pounds and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.