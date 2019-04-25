President Trump sends letter to 11-year-old girl who chose him for class hero project

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — President Donald Trump sent a letter to an 11-year-old girl who picked him for a class hero project despite push-back from her teacher.

According to News 12 Long Island, sixth-grader Bella Moscato, of Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, wanted to choose the president as her hero. However, her teacher didn’t initially allow it, claiming “he spreads negativity about women.”

The school district reportedly said that the alleged incident with the teacher never occurred.

But, Moscato’s parents defended their daughter, arguing that officials shouldn’t call their daughter a liar and that “she was the victim of intimidation and censorship.”

The president reportedly heard about the incident and responded by sending Moscato a signed letter, school supplies and a White House activity book.

“He said that he was honored that I picked him as my hero,” Moscato told News 12.

Ultimately, Moscato was allowed to use the president as the subject of her hero project. She said she is very happy to be recognized by Trump and plans to frame and display his letter in her bedroom.

