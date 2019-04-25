Police, street crew help rescue owl from creek in Medina County

SEVILLE, Ohio– A group came together to rescue an owl from a creek in Medina County Thursday morning.

Medina County Sheriff’s Deputy Bland and Seville Police Sgt. Phillips received a call about the struggling animal. With the help of the Seville Street Department, they got the owl out of the water and found it was tangled in fishing line.

It was taken to the Raptor Center for rehabilitation.

Deputy Bland rescued animals just last week. He was one of the deputies who helped resuscitate two dogs after a house fire on Yoder Road.