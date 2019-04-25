× Pedestrians dangerously crossing I-77 since bridge closure, Newburgh Heights police say

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Newburgh Heights police are reminding citizens that it is illegal and unsafe for pedestrians to cross the interstate.

According to police, since the closure of the Harvard Avenue Bridge at I-77 the department has received multiple complaints of pedestrians crossing across the interstate.

Police say that not only is this illegal, but it poses danger to the individual walking as well as those driving on the freeway.

Officers have been patrolling the area to help stop this illegal activity. Meanwhile, police want to make citizens aware of the “inherent danger” walking across the interstate causes.

Continuing coverage, here.