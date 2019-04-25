× OSU legend, NBA Hall of Famer John Havlicek dies at 79

BOSTON — Ohio State legend and eight-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics John Havlicek has died at 79 years old.

The Celtics released the news on Twitter Thursday night.

The team says he passed away peacefully and “will be dearly missed by his Celtics family.”

Havlicek was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame​ in 1984, according to Ohio State.

He was a starter for the Buckeyes between 1960 and 1962. He helped lead Ohio State to a 78-6 record, three-consecutive Final Fours and the 1960 National Championship. He was a two-time All-Big Ten pick and a first-team All-American as a senior.

His No. 5 OSU jersey was retired during the 2004-05 season. He is one of four OSU men’s basketball players to have his number officially retired.