Ohio would move to automatic voter registration under new proposal

Posted 10:06 am, April 25, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio would join 15 other states with opt-out voter registration under a proposal spearheaded by the state’s elections chief.

It’s part of a package of election law changes Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose tapped a working group to hammer out within the next few months. He joined lawmakers of both parties in announcing the group Wednesday.

LaRose wants voting-eligible Ohioans to be automatically registered to vote when they file taxes, renew a driver’s license, get a fishing license or have some other interaction with a state agency, unless they proactively opt out.

He also supports requiring state agencies to tell his office when a voter updates their address. He says the expanded information sharing would help avoid future voter purges like those civil-rights groups have unsuccessfully challenged in court.

