Ohio woman with memorable face tattoo arrested for third time in six months

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman with a memorable tattoo on her face has been arrested for the third time in six months.

Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, of Canfield, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a charge out of Mahoning County on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

Zebrasky was arrested in December on charges of theft and drug abuse. Prior to that, she was arrested for obstructing official business following a police chase in Austintown.

