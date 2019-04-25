Ohio woman with memorable face tattoo arrested for third time in six months

Posted 12:23 pm, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, April 25, 2019

(Photo Credit: Montgomery County Jail)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman with a memorable tattoo on her face has been arrested for the third time in six months.

Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, of Canfield, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a charge out of Mahoning County on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

Zebrasky was arrested in December on charges of theft and drug abuse. Prior to that, she was arrested for obstructing official business following a police chase in Austintown.

Read more here. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.