Ohio has most reported illnesses in salmonella outbreak related to melons sold at Whole Foods, Kroger and other stores

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio has more reported cases of salmonella poisoning from an outbreak involving pre-cut melon than any other state.

On April 13 Caito Foods LLC voluntarily recalled pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fruit medley products containing one of these melons due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

The outbreak impacted nine states: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been over 117 total reported illnesses.

The infection related to these fruits began between March 14 and April 9. During that time 31 Ohioans reported salmonella-related illnesses.

Indiana came in second with 23 illnesses.

The CDC said there may be more cases that haven’t been reported yet.

The affected fruits were supplied by Caito Foods LLL in Indianapolis. They were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and sold under various brands depending on where it was sold. Retailers include Amazon/Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Trader Joe’s. A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning usually begin 12 to 72 hours after consuming the bacteria and can last four to seven days. They include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Most people recover on their own. Patients who experience severe diarrhea may require hospitalization. If severely ill patients are not treated, the illness can be deadly.

