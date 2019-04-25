No more diving boards: Local city making change as people get pool passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio - It may still be spring, but some people preparing for summertime pool days in Mentor are learning there will be no diving boards at city pools this year.

City of Mentor Director of Parks and Recreation Kenn Kaminski said city leaders made the decision to remove diving boards last fall after the city settled a lawsuit filed by someone who was injured on a diving board. Mentor’s insurance company recommended the removal.

“It ended up becoming a risk management decision, and at that point we decided to remove the diving boards from all three pools,” Kaminski said. “We're responsible for everybody that comes in here, and there is a liability with the diving boards.”

Some people learned of the change as they purchased season pool passes. A post to a community Facebook page showing a picture of a sign announcing the change “due to safety and liability issues” elicited dozens of comments, mostly opposing the change.

Kaminski said water slides will remain open, and the city is planning to add new water features at its pools as soon as this year.

“There is still going to be a tremendous amount of activities for the children,” he said. “This is pretty typical. If you go around and look at all the other municipalities, they've eliminated a tremendous amount of their diving boards. They're not even installing them anymore.”

Kaminski said signs are posted at locations where pool passes are sold announcing the change, but people who did not see the signs and wish to receive a refund may do so through May 10.