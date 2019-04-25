× NFL Draft starts tonight without Browns in first round

BEREA, Ohio– The opening round of 2019 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. But missing from the big night after back-to-back first overall picks are the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns dealt their No. 17 selection to the Giants in the trade that got them wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. When general manager John Dorsey spoke with reporters last week, he did not rule getting back into the first round.

“I think you always do that,” Doresy said on April 18. “What’s the possibility of going up, what’s the possibility of going back?”

In the off-season, Cleveland made other trades and free agent signings to add running back Kareem Hunt, linebacker Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, tight end Demetrius Harris, linebacker Adarius Taylor, defensive back Morgan Burnett and quarterback Garrett Gilbert. Expect the Browns to try to sure up the offensive line in the draft.

Rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday with the remaining rounds on Saturday.

Here are the Browns picks by round:

Round 1

None

Round 2

No. 49

Round 3

No. 80

Round 4

No. 119

Round 5

No. 144

No.155

No.170

Round 6

No. 189

Round 7

No. 221

