Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help bring the missing home to their loved ones.

Tay'Vion Roberts, 14, was last seen in Akron on March 14.

He is 5'8" and weighs 119 pounds. Police think he could be staying with family on the east side of Akron.

If you know where Tay'Vion is, please call police at 330-375-2552.

**More missing persons cases, here**