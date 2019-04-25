‘It definitely lived up to the hype’: Northeast Ohio fans react after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Fans across northeast Ohio and across the world are flocking to the opening night of Avengers: Endgame.

The long awaited, much anticipated film opened Thursday night in Northeast Ohio and across the United States.

Theaters like the Cinemark at Valley View will stay open essentially round-the-clock for at least the next 48 hours.

Industry analysts predict the movie will have the highest-grossing opening weekend in box office history.

“I think the movie is a fan homage to 11 years and 21 movies,” said Craig Kandiko, who was among the first to see it.

“It definitely lived up to the hype,” said Nick Kuznik, who was also among the first.

Thursday night's showings are completely sold out at Cinemark Valley View. Friday and Saturday are almost sold out as well.