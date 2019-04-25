I-Team sources: Hackers took down computers at Hopkins Airport demanding ransom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team says computers are down at Hopkins Airport for a fourth day on Thursday.

Multiple sources say hackers took down computers, demanding ransom -- knocking out computers behind flight message boards in the terminal and some airport office operations.

The city said Thursday afternoon hackers did not get their hands on personal information of employees or anyone else. The I-Team first reported the problem. City Hall is not predicting when the system will be back up.

Flights have not been affected.

Here is the City of Cleveland's entire update that they released Thursday:

To help clarify some misinformation that is being circulated, core business systems such as accounting, payroll, timekeeping, etc., are maintained at the City level, were not compromised and remain fully functional. No personal information has been compromised to unauthorized personnel. Although there is a desire for more information than we can provide, we want you to know that unless you received information from the City by way of the daily updates it is not official. The City of Cleveland and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport continue working to resolve the technical issues impacting a small number of airport systems. The City reiterates there is no impact to the airport’s security and operations systems. All airport safety and security operations are functioning as normal. However, email, in-airport flight and baggage displays are currently unavailable. Passengers can find similar flight information online at http://www.clevelandairport.com or via the airport’s special customer information teams. **Read more**