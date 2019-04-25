Grab your umbrella! It’s going to be a rainy Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Now that the rain has arrived, look for a warm, wet night Thursday with steady temperatures (55-60°F). Rainfall totals will be respectable, half-inch to one inch in many backyards.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

Rain is expected to continue into your Friday and stay for the weekend. Saturday afternoon’s 30% and Sunday morning’s 50% rainfall probabilities don’t really tell the WHOLE story here. Note the POPs actually peak on Saturday night while most of us are sleeping:

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast. Hints of late spring/summer-like warmth show up late next week.

