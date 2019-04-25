× Farmers donate 1,400 hams to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND– Ohio farmers donated 1,400 hams to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Thursday.

Since 2009, the Ohio Pork Council has made donations to food banks across the state. This particular offering will help provide more than 5,600 meals.

“It’s always important to help those in need. On the farm, we work everyday to provide food. It’s out of our control to get that food where it’s specifically needed and that’s why it’s great to work with the board and director here,” said David Shoup, president of Ohio Pork Council.

“We don’t have the means to get the food where it needs to be, but this organization here at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, they have all of the inner workings and all of the people in place, 18,000 volunteers here each year.”