Emotional reunion: Amanda Berry, Charles Ramsey face to face for first time in 6 years

We are just a couple of weeks away from the six-year anniversary of one of the greatest days in Cleveland history.

On May 6, 2013, Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight escaped their personal prison, and an entire city celebrated.

But, they had a little help that day, from Charles Ramsey. He helped Amanda bust through the door of that home on Seymour Avenue, and he went on to become a viral sensation.

Amanda never saw him again after that day... until now.

