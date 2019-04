Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- We are spotlighting Rosie's Playhouse as one of Cleveland's Own.

Rosie's Playhouse is a volunteer non-profit, devoted to providing a support system to elementary-age children affected by a loved one's addiction.

The program gives them a sense of community and allows them to express their feelings.

**More on Rosie's Playhouse, here**

