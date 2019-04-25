× Cleveland police: 16-year-old shot and killed returned fire from stolen car

CLEVELAND– The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Cleveland’s west side Wednesday evening was driving a stolen car, the Cleveland Division of Police says.

Officers responded to West 97th Street and Loretta Avenue at about 7:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a Cadillac Escalade crashed into the side of a house.

The victim was in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The passengers, all between 15 and 17 years old, were not injured.

Police learned at the scene that someone shot at the vehicle on West 100th Street and the 16-year-old returned fire. A loaded handgun was found outside the vehicle.

The Escalade was reported stolen on Thursday, police said.