Cleveland Monsters advance to round two of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Monsters topped the Syracuse crunch 3-0 in Game 4 of the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, winning the series 3-1.

This comes after the team was victorious in Syracuse during games one and two, leading the series 2-0, but was unable to sweep the Crunch Tuesday night at home.

The Monsters took the series at home with their game four win and will now advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Monsters will face the Toronto Marlies in the North Division Finals. Game 1 is Wednesday, May 1 in Toronto. They will return to Cleveland on May 5.

The Monsters’ North Division Finals schedule with the Toronto Marlies is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 1 – Cleveland at Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum – 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 3 – Cleveland at Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum – 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 5 – Cleveland vs. Toronto – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 7 – Cleveland vs. Toronto – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – 7:00 p.m.

Game 5: Saturday, May 11 – Cleveland at Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum – 4:00 p.m.*

Game 6: Monday, May 13 – Cleveland vs. Toronto – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – 7:00 p.m.*

Game 7: Wednesday, May 15th – Cleveland at Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum – 7:00 p.m. *

*If necessary

