Authorities investigating after fetus found in box near Mahoning County pond

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Mahoning County are investigating after a small fetus was found near a pond in a park earlier this month.

The Vindicator reports that the body was found April 13 at Lily Pond in Mill Creek MetroParks. A Maryland woman reported she saw what she thought was a small pink toy in a hole on a trail in the area.

Police located a box in the hole. Written on the box was: “Too perfect for Earth, 4-6-19.” On the inside of the lid was written: “We’ll never forget you love you forever, Mommy, Daddy + Big Brother Oliver XOXO.”

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office believes the fetus wasn’t carried to term because of a miscarriage, the Vindicator reports. The gender can not be determined.

Mahoning County Coroner Dr. David Kennedy said some samples will be taken, but there will likely be no way to determine for sure why the baby was not carried to term.

“There’s nothing we can do,” Kennedy told the Vindicator.

