Show Info: April 25, 2019

Bob Marley

Comedian Bob Marley previews his show going on this weekend at Pickwick and Frolic.

April 25-27

Make Your Coffee Healthier

Think you’re coffee is helping you lose weight? Think again. Lindsay Malone from the Cleveland Clinic shares ways to make your coffee healthier.

Academy Award nominated actor and writer of A Bronx Tale, Chazz Palminteri, joins us in studio to chat about the musical going on now at Playhouse Square.

NOW – May 12th

23880 Commerce Park, Beachwood

Light Savings Event

Now-June 24th

rebates starting at $100 on qualifying purchases

The Emily Roggenburk Shop

She’s a photographer and apparel designer and now, Emily Roggenburk has a shop at Crocker Park.

Potato Pancakes

New Day Cleveland viewer, Tom Ciryak, joins us in studio to share his recipe for potato pancakes.

Mortgages for Mothers

Dorothy Curtis, VP of Community Development at Dollar Bank, has details on Mortgages for Mothers going on this Saturday.

Free Home Buying Workshop

Saturday, April 27th 9:00am

