Show Info: April 25, 2019
Bob Marley
Comedian Bob Marley previews his show going on this weekend at Pickwick and Frolic.
April 25-27
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Make Your Coffee Healthier
Think you’re coffee is helping you lose weight? Think again. Lindsay Malone from the Cleveland Clinic shares ways to make your coffee healthier.
Chazz Palminteri
Academy Award nominated actor and writer of A Bronx Tale, Chazz Palminteri, joins us in studio to chat about the musical going on now at Playhouse Square.
A Bronx Tale
NOW – May 12th
Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org
Designer Accents
23880 Commerce Park, Beachwood
Designer Accents At Home
Light Savings Event
Now-June 24th
www.DesignerAccentsAtHome.com
rebates starting at $100 on qualifying purchases
The Emily Roggenburk Shop
She’s a photographer and apparel designer and now, Emily Roggenburk has a shop at Crocker Park.
Potato Pancakes
New Day Cleveland viewer, Tom Ciryak, joins us in studio to share his recipe for potato pancakes.
Mortgages for Mothers
Dorothy Curtis, VP of Community Development at Dollar Bank, has details on Mortgages for Mothers going on this Saturday.
Free Home Buying Workshop
Saturday, April 27th 9:00am
www.MortgagesForMothers.com
Call to register: 1-800-345-3655