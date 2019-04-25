× 2019 NFL Draft underway, prominent former Buckeyes drafted early on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019 NFL Draft is underway.

The first night of the 2019 draft kicked off Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee with Commissioner Roger Goodell accompanied by Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The first pick was as expected. Kyler Murray of Oklahoma University was taken as number one pick over all. He will play for Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray is the second straight Oklahoma QB taken number one. Last year the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield as the overall number one pick.

This year however, the Browns traded their first round pick to acquire wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, some prominent former Ohio State Buckeyes were drafted to the pros Thursday night.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was the second pick overall in this year’s draft. He is now a San Francisco 49er. Bosa is the 80th Buckeye to be drafted in first round.

OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins slid down in the first round. Many experts thought he would be drafted by the Giants, but instead the Giants will see him a lot as he was drafted by the Washington Redskins at 15th overall.

The Browns first preseason game this year is against the Redskins.

