WOOSTER, Ohio – The Wooster Police Department is searching for Talia Harper.

She was reported missing Tuesday at 9:40 a.m.

Harper hasn’t been seen since Monday around 8:30 p.m. on Beall Avenue.

She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and a semicolon with a feather on her left wrist.

If you can help, call Wooster police at (330)287-5720.

