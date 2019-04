MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – A 35-year-old woman died Monday when she fell into a meat grinder at work.

That’s according to the Lycoming County coroner’s office.

It happened at Economy Locker Storage Company, which is a meat packing facility.

According to WNEP, this is the company’s first reported death at this facility.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.