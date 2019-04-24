× Windham calls special meeting following superintendent’s indictment on charges of having sex with student

WINDHAM, Ohio – An emergency meeting has been called at the Windham Board of Education.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The agenda notes discussion on several items including: consider discipline of public employee or official, consider dismissal of public employee or official, consider investigation of charges and complaints against a public employee or official.

Superintendent Laura Amero, 35, was indicted Monday on charges of having a sexual relationship with a student, attempting to have a sexual relationship with another student and intimidation.

She is the superintendent of Windham Exempted Village Schools.

Both students were minors.

You can read more on the indictments here.

Amero was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

The school board will also review items related to Amero’s suspension without pay while charges are pending.

