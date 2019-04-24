Widespread showers heading our way Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It was a generally quiet and coolish Wednesday and a good day to try to mow the lawn.

Here's a look at your overnight Fox 8 Hourly Forecast:

Our dry window will start to close in with a few passing showers on Thursday, picking up and becoming more widespread Thursday night. Showers will continue through midday Friday before starting the drying process Friday late-afternoon and evening.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast. Hints of late spring/summer-like warmth show up late next week.

More forecast information, here.