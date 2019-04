You may not have known Tuesday, April 24 was a holiday.

It’s New Kids on the Block Day.

30 years ago, Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis declared it so.

Happy #NKOTBDay to the greatest fans in the history of music, sports, entertainment you name it! #BlockHeads #BHLove#NKOTBDay see you in 8 more! pic.twitter.com/31gbsGZRDh — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 24, 2019

The boy band and other 80s icons will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse next month for the MixTape Tour.

So whether you’re Hangin Tough or prefer it Step by Step, today’s your day, Blockheads!