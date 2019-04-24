× Warrants issued for Parma man, mother accused of housing missing Iowa teen

PARMA, Ohio– Arrest warrants were issued for a Parma man and his mother who are accused of housing a missing 16-year-old Iowa girl.

Stephen Davis, 21, and Laurie Metot, 49, are charged with interference of custody, inducing panic and contributing to delinquency.

The girl was reported missing by her grandparents in Colesburg, Iowa on Jan. 4. She was found at the home of Davis and Metot in Parma nearly two weeks later, investigators said.

After they failed to show for a recent court appearance, a capias was issued, according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court documents. Records show they also tested for marijuana while out on bond.

They face additional charges of illegal manufacturing of a control substance, trafficking and drug possession,

