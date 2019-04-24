× Walnut Wednesday returns in May with pop-up retailers

CLEVELAND– Walnut Wednesday is returning to downtown Cleveland for its ninth year.

The food truck event at Perk Plaza, located at Walnut Avenue and West 12th Street, kicks off on May 8. It runs every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 4.

“Bringing downtown residents, office workers and visitors together to support our local restaurants and chefs is what this annual event is all about,” said Heather Holmes, Vice President of PR and Marketing at Downtown Cleveland Alliance, in a news release.

This year, there will be pop-up shops from Legend Headwear, CLE Clothing, Geiger’s, The Wandering Wardrobe and Lavora’s Boutique.

