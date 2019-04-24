Teens can work out free this summer as part of Planet Fitness Challenge

Teens between the ages of 15 and 18 can work out for free at Planet Fitness locations across the country this summer as part of the Planet Fitness Summer Scholarship Challenge Sweepstakes.

Teens can register in-store with their parents or legal guardians or through the mail.

The challenge runs from May 15 to Sept. 1.

Then, in September, 51 of the participating teens will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship. A grand prize winner will also be chosen and awarded $5,000.

For more information, click here.