Some Northeast Ohio cities ranked among worst for spring allergy sufferers to live

Spring has sprung across Northeast Ohio yet it's bringing on a range of dread for spring allergy sufferers.

A report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks Cleveland and Akron among the most challenging cities in the nation for allergy sufferers to live in 2019. Cleveland and Akron appear on the list at numbers 32 and 27 out of 100 cities nationwide.

It's something Dr. Samuel Friedlander, based at University Hospitals in Solon, is noticing firsthand as allergy season gets underway.

"We're seeing a lot of people coming in for allergies so we're extremely busy this time of year," said Dr. Friedlander.

He suggests three ways to keep allergies at bay this year including an allergy shot.

"With treatment there is avoidance measures, medications, and boosting the immune system," said Dr. Friedlander.

The shots are typically administered monthly and Dr. Friedlander says patients can notice a big change in as little as one to three months.

"Allergy shots are a very effective, natural way for people to boost the immune system. Not all of my patients want to have to take medications on a daily basis," the doctor said.

