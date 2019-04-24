Show Info: April 24, 2019
David’s Slow Cooker Beef Stew
Click here for David’s easy family recipe!
Spring Sports Gear
Greg and George Vlosich from GV Art & Design show off their new spring sports gear.
Tiffany Rose Antiques
For the past 10 years Tiffany Rose Antiques has specialized in antique furniture, vintage apparel and jewelry.
8619 Mentor Ave., Mentor 44094
The Mom and Pop Shoppe
10a-4p Saturday April 27
Countryside Public Market
21 Furnace Street, Akron
www.CraftyMart.org
Crepe Break
Shelley Grabill from Crepe Break shares the fast casual concept of her restaurant in Canton.
4593 Belden Village St. NW, Canton
Taste CLE
Adam Bossin from Taste CLE shares some exciting news about his new venture, Alcohol Catering Cleveland.
Upcycle Parts Shop
Dasha Pernell and Cass Jerman from Upcycle Parts Shop talk about a fun event where you can make jewelry.
Bling Hack
Saturday, April 27 11am
6419 Saint Clair Ave.
$35.50
Grade Power Learning
Celebrate the Grand Opening of Grade Power Learning Saturday, April 27th. There will be food, fun and prizes! Jungle Terry will open the event at 10:30 a.m.
21679 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park