Richland County tornado victims will not qualify for state assistance

SHELBY, Ohio– Residents in Richland County affected by a tornado earlier this month will not qualify for assistance from the state of Ohio, the EMA says.

The tornado, with winds between 120 mph and 125 mph, touched down southwest of Shelby on April 14. The EF-2 was about a half mile wide and traveled 17 miles before ending north of Olivesburg. Six people were injured.

Rick Evans, director of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency, said 179 structures were damaged by the tornado and 16 were destroyed. Of those, eight did not have insurance.

To get state assistance, there must be a large number of structures affected or a large portion of structures damaged that were not insured.

