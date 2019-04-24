× Police search for 17-year-old Cleveland boy who went missing in November

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Tyrone Hill went missing on November 8, 2018. He was last seen in Cleveland wearing a yellow hoodie, black jeans and black shoes. He reportedly walks with a slight limp.

He has brown hair and eyes, is 5’06” tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say Hill may have traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio.

He has tattoos on his neck, chest, forearms and under his left eye.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s whereabouts are asked to contact Cleveland police at (216) 623-5000 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

