Louisiana high school student accepted into 115 colleges, offered over $3M in scholarships

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A congratulations is in order! A Louisiana high school senior has been accepted into 115 colleges and been offered more scholarship money than other college-bound senior in the country this year.

18-year-old Antoinette Love is a senior at the International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO).

“I started applying in September, and just kept applying and applying until my tiny mailbox at home was suddenly overflowing with letter after letter and dozens of scholarship offers,” Love is quoted saying in press release from her school.

To date she has been accepted into 115 colleges and universities across the country and has been offered a total of $3,775,230 in scholarships. She now holds the national distinction of being among the top seniors accepted by the most colleges with the most financial offers in scholarships.

She is reportedly still awaiting responses from 12 more universities.

Love is the oldest of five children and spends most of her time helping raise her little siblings whose ages range between 9 and 15.

During her time at IHSNO, she was inducted into the National Senior Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society.

“This really is a dream come true,” Love reportedly said. “All my hours of studying, writing and classes have paid off in the best possible way and I can’t wait to move forward and start my college education.”

Love plans to major in elementary education.

Love advises other seniors who are applying to colleges and searching for scholarships to “apply, apply, apply.”

The photo of Antoinette Love used in this story was provided to FOX 8 by the International High School of New Orleans.