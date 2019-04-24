Lorain County residents may hear explosions due to Sheriff’s Office training exercise

File photo of evidence marker with blurred forensic and law enforcement team searching in crime scene training (Courtesy: Getty Images)

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad will be conducting a training exercise that includes the detonation of explosive devices Wednesday evening.

The training exercise will take place between 6 and 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said residents in Carlisle Township, Amherst Township, Elyria city and Elyria Township may hear the detonation.

If residents have any questions they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (440) 329-3710.

