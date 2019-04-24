Local high school athlete pitches perfect game, breaks OHSAA softball record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAGRANGE, Ohio -- One of the top high school softball teams in the state and now country had quite a finish to their game Tuesday night. The Keystone Wildcats beat Wellington 8-0, but it's what happened during the game that made it one to remember.

Preparations are underway at LaGrange Community Park for Keystone's 16th game of the season. But it's what happened at the end of game 15 that has the town buzzing.

“I woke up really excited,” said Senior Sydney Campbell. “I was excited to be with my teammates and play that game last night.”

Campbell was on the mound for the Wildcats in the sixth inning Tuesday when head softball coach Jim Piazza decided to make a pitching change.

“We knew we had a big week coming up and I was going to give her a little break,” said Piazza.

“As I was coming off the field, after I put the other pitcher in, I looked at her face and she had that look like ‘I want to tell you something but I don’t.’ And I asked the other coach. He said 'she has a perfect game' so I had to go back and put her back in. So yeah, I almost had the biggest blunder of all.”

Campbell returned to the mound moments later to cap off the "perfect game."

“There is no better way to go out beating a record other than having a perfect game to go with it,” said Campbell.

“My heart was racing, I was so excited for Sydney,” said third baseman Madi Herrington.

“It felt like a state championship game,” said centerfielder Marlie McNulty. “That was similar to our last out last year and everyone was just getting so excited. It was awesome.”

Talk about a perfect day! Sydney had just that -- her seventh career perfect game in her high school career and her 52nd consecutive win, now the most in the OHSAA history.

“It’s just so cool that she didn’t only break it, she had a perfect game with it,” said catcher Autumn Acord.

“Breaking the state record and having a perfect game, that is sweet,” right fielder Shelby Fortune said.

With that piece of history behind them, the Wildcats are chasing another piece of history: the school's first back-to-back state softball championship.