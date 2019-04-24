× Local family asking for help finding kidney donors for 14-year-old twins

HURON, Ohio — A family in Huron is asking for help finding donors for their 14-year-old twin boys in need of kidney transplants.

Cameron and Jacob Meadows were born with bilaterial renal dysplasia, meaning their kidneys didn’t develop. They both went on dialysis shortly after birth and spent the first three years of their lives in and out of hospitals, dealing with surgeries and infections.

Just days after their third birthday, in 2007, the boys received kidney transplants four days apart. Unfortunately, as they got older their transplanted kidneys began to fail.

Since then, the twins have been dealing with anitbody mediated rejection with their transplants which continue to deteriorate.

Their mother, Beth Meadows, said that Cameron has been on a monthly IV for the past 8 years and now both boys are back on dialysis. The dialysis process lasts 8 hours, however the family does have the equipment to provide those services at home.

Beth told FOX 8 that it has been “a rocky road” because Cameron and Jacob have built up donor specific antibodies, making it extremely hard to find the perfect kidney.

So far 25 people have been tested. No one was a match for Cameron.

Two people had matched to Jacob. In fact, a surgery date had been scheduled for his transplant, but a final cross match test just days before the scheduled surgery revealed that Jacob’s body had produced more antibodies and the donor was no longer a match. This occurred twice.

Beth said the boys have also been on the kidney transplant list for quite some time, but unfortunately they have been unsuccessful that way too.

The family is asking people to spread the word to help find them donors.

They also are asking those who are willing to donate and have Blood Types A or O to please call (216) 983-5138 or visit UH.donorscreen.org to start the matching process. Pre-testing can reportedly be completed at your local hospital.

A GoFundMe account has also been started to help the family. You can donate, here.

You can learn more and keep up to date with Cameron and Jacob’s journey by visiting their Facebok page.

