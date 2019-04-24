× Live Nation offering $20 tickets to hundreds of concerts and shows

CLEVELAND– Live Nation is offering tickets for $20, including fees, for hundreds of concerts and shows.

The discounted tickets will be on sale from May 1 to May 7 at NCW.LiveNation.com Fans can also take advantage of the T-Mobile pre-sale on April 30.

There are more than 600 participating acts, including:

311 & Dirty Heads

Alabama

Alice Cooper & Halestorm

Anjelah Johnson

Backstreet Boys

Brad Paisley

Brantley Gilbert

Breaking Benjamin

Brian Regan

Bring Me The Horizon

Bryan Adams

Bush & +LIVE+

Beck & Cage the Elephant

Celeste Barber

Chris Young

Clint Black & Trace Adkins

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon

Countess Luann

Dane Cook

Derek Hough

Dierks Bentley

Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive

Disturbed

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Enanitos Verdes

Eros Ramazzotti

Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$

Florence + the Machine

Florida Georgia Line

FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson

Ghost

Gloria Trevi

GRiZ

Heart

Hootie & The Blowfish

Iliza Shlesinger

IMOMSOHARD

Impractical Jokers

Jason Aldean

JB Smoove

Jennifer Lopez

Joe Budden

Jon Bellion

Justin Willman

KIDZBOP

KISS

Kodak Black

KORN & Alice In Chains

LANY

Lil Pump & Lil Skies

Luis Miguel

Lukas Graham

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Marco Antonio Solis

Mary J. Blige & Nas

Miranda Lambert

moe. & Blues Traveler

Neil Degrasse Tyson

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

New Kids On The Block

Norm Macdonald

Papa Roach

Patton Oswalt

Pentatonix

Peter Frampton

Preacher Lawson

The Clintons

PRETTYMUCH

Rascal Flatts

Rob Thomas

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Santana

Sara Bareilles

Shinedown

Slipknot

The 1975

The Black Keys

The Chainsmokers

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher

The Head and the Heart

The Who

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Thomas Rhett

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Vampire Weekend

Vic Dibetto

Wanda Sykes

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Wisin Y Yandel

Wiz Khalifa

Zac Brown Band