Live Nation offering $20 tickets to hundreds of concerts and shows
CLEVELAND– Live Nation is offering tickets for $20, including fees, for hundreds of concerts and shows.
The discounted tickets will be on sale from May 1 to May 7 at NCW.LiveNation.com Fans can also take advantage of the T-Mobile pre-sale on April 30.
There are more than 600 participating acts, including:
311 & Dirty Heads
Alabama
Alice Cooper & Halestorm
Anjelah Johnson
Backstreet Boys
Brad Paisley
Brantley Gilbert
Breaking Benjamin
Brian Regan
Bring Me The Horizon
Bryan Adams
Bush & +LIVE+
Beck & Cage the Elephant
Celeste Barber
Chris Young
Clint Black & Trace Adkins
Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
Countess Luann
Dane Cook
Derek Hough
Dierks Bentley
Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
Disturbed
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
Enanitos Verdes
Eros Ramazzotti
Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
Florence + the Machine
Florida Georgia Line
FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
Ghost
Gloria Trevi
GRiZ
Heart
Hootie & The Blowfish
Iliza Shlesinger
IMOMSOHARD
Impractical Jokers
Jason Aldean
JB Smoove
Jennifer Lopez
Joe Budden
Jon Bellion
Justin Willman
KIDZBOP
KISS
Kodak Black
KORN & Alice In Chains
LANY
Lil Pump & Lil Skies
Luis Miguel
Lukas Graham
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Marco Antonio Solis
Mary J. Blige & Nas
Miranda Lambert
moe. & Blues Traveler
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
New Kids On The Block
Norm Macdonald
Papa Roach
Patton Oswalt
Pentatonix
Peter Frampton
Preacher Lawson
The Clintons
PRETTYMUCH
Rascal Flatts
Rob Thomas
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Santana
Sara Bareilles
Shinedown
Slipknot
The 1975
The Black Keys
The Chainsmokers
The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
The Head and the Heart
The Who
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
Thomas Rhett
Train & Goo Goo Dolls
Vampire Weekend
Vic Dibetto
Wanda Sykes
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
Wisin Y Yandel
Wiz Khalifa
Zac Brown Band