Indians’ Carrasco not expected to miss time with leg injury

Posted 11:00 am, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, April 24, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 23: Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field on April 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND- Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is not expected to miss any time with a left leg injury the team initially feared was serious.

Carrasco was hurt Tuesday night while covering first base in the fourth inning against Miami. He stumbled and fell as he attempted to catch an off-target throw from first baseman Carlos Santana. Carrasco did a somersault and got up with a slight limp.

He finished the inning but was replaced when the leg tightened up while the Indians batted. Carrasco had an MRI after the game and it didn’t show any damage.

The Indians are optimistic he’ll make his next scheduled start.

Cleveland couldn’t afford to lose Carrasco, a 17-game winner last season, for any period. The team is already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is expected to miss another two months with a strained upper back muscle.

More on Carlos Carrasco.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.