Gina DeJesus getting ready to open doors on the next chapter of her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - One of Cleveland's most famous survivors now making a difference in the same neighborhood where she spent years as a hostage.

Gina DeJesus and her cousin, Sylvia Colon, are co-founders of the Cleveland Family Center For Missing Children and Adults.

The center is located on the corner of West 25th Street and Seymour Avenue, not far from where she was held captive for almost a decade.

In May 2013, Gina, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight escaped from a house on Seymour where they were all held as hostages.

"I wanted to come back here and bring something good to this area," DeJesus told Fox 8.

Colon said they are hoping to open their doors later this year. They will work with families of missing children and adults.

"I am a survivor and Seymour doesn't bother me," DeJesus said. "I want other people not to give up on hope and be a survivor just like me. "

She is also working with the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee.

More on Gina DeJesus, here.