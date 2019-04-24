Fox Recipe Box: Pastina’s Spring Veggie Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh — Pasta is a perfect dish any day of the year, but when Spring finally arrives the addition of fresh vegetables can take a simple pasta recipe to a whole new level.

Chef Josephine Todd is the head chef at Pastina Rustic Italian Kitchen in Mentor and she shared her recipe for Spring Veggie Pasta with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Pastina Spring Veggie Pasta

1/4 cup asparagus 1/4″ bias

1/4 snap peas 1/2″ bias cut

1/4 cup yellow squash 1/4″ bias cut

1 tablespoon basil

3 ounces extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp shaved garlic

1/4 cup shaved parm cheese

7 ounces angel hair

3 ounces of pesto

Preparation:

Sauté all vegetables together with 3 ounces of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Once vegetables are slightly tender, add in pesto and fresh basil. Cook pasta (preferably angel hair). Place angel hair in pan and place in desired bowl.

Pesto:

3 C fresh basil

.5 C parsley

.25 C parm cheese

1 C pecans

.5 C blended oil

1 tsp salt and pepper mix

Preparation:

Blend all ingredients in a food processor until blended together fully or hand cut in and mix with a whisk.