Eastlake police report details death of Rick Adams, 20-year-old who stopped the sex assault of a child

Posted 10:01 am, April 24, 2019, by

Rick Adams, Courtesy: GoFundMe

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Eastlake police have released a police report on the death of Rick Adams.

The 20-year-old was hailed as a hero for assaulting a 17-year-old who he said was molesting a child.

On Monday, police responded to a home on E. 337th around 11:30 p.m. on a report of an overdose.

When officers arrived, they found a man with no pulse in a bed. That man was identified as Rick Adams.

According to the police report, police found a white powder substance and a broken piece of an off-white colored pill.

Adams was declared dead at Lake West Hospital.

Evidence has been turned over to the Lake County Crime Lab.

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.639820 by -81.448509.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.