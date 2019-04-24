× Eastlake police report details death of Rick Adams, 20-year-old who stopped the sex assault of a child

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Eastlake police have released a police report on the death of Rick Adams.

The 20-year-old was hailed as a hero for assaulting a 17-year-old who he said was molesting a child.

On Monday, police responded to a home on E. 337th around 11:30 p.m. on a report of an overdose.

When officers arrived, they found a man with no pulse in a bed. That man was identified as Rick Adams.

According to the police report, police found a white powder substance and a broken piece of an off-white colored pill.

Adams was declared dead at Lake West Hospital.

Evidence has been turned over to the Lake County Crime Lab.

