Drunk driving suspect accused of crashing van in Perkins Township, telling police vehicle was stolen

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police arrested a man who allegedly admitted to crashing a van after initially telling officers it had been stolen.

According to the police report, 20-year-old Joseph Ennis, of North Beach, Maryland, faces multiple charges after an incident Tuesday night in Perkins Township.

Police were called to West Strub Road around 11:25 p.m. for reports that a van had crashed into a field.

The vehicle, which was unoccupied when authorities arrived, had reportedly caught fire.

Perkins Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Police found the 911 caller, later identified as Ennis, standing in the median of S.R. 2, the report states.

Ennis reportedly told police he was at a gas station with a coworker when he had been robbed at gunpoint and the van was taken from him.

The report states that Ennis smelled like alcohol and later admitted to having been behind the wheel.

He told police he was not hurt and that no one else was in the vehicle during the crash.

He was arrested and taken to the Erie County Jail.

Ennis was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, making false alarms, open container in a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to control a vehicle and underage drinking.