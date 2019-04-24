Coca-Cola to sell coffee infused soda by end of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- If you're looking for that extra, extra pick-me-up why not crack open a can of Coke Coffee?

The Coca-Cola company is embracing the ready-to-drink coffee trend and will soon offer the drink that has *more caffeine* and *less sugar* than a traditional can of Coke.

“Coke Coffee was designed to reach consumers during specific occasions and channels like the mid-afternoon energy slump of work,” CEO James Quincey said Tuesday during an earnings call obtained by Fox Business.

The drink's launch is reportedly part of Coca-Cola's ongoing effort to expand beyond the soda industry and become a "total beverage company."

The new beverage is aimed at "workers that need an afternoon boost."

Coke Coffee is expected to hit shelves in more than 25 markets worldwide by the end of the year.

In addition to the new coffee-infused beverage, Coca-Cola will also test a new energy drink in Europe and roll out ready-to-drink versions of Costa Coffee beverages later this year.

