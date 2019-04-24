× Cleveland police say 10-year-old is suspected shooter in death of 1-year-old; warrant issued for mother

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police released new information Wednesday into the shooting death of a one-year-old boy on Saturday.

According to police, investigators believe the suspected shooter is a 10-year-old boy who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say a warrant has been issued for obstruction for the 10-year-old’s mother. The 10-year-old has not been charged with anything.

Emergency crews responded to a house on Rexwood Avenue near East 143rd Street at about 6:20 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim, identified by Cleveland police as one-year-old Isaiah Martin, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The death remains under investigation.

