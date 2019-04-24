Cleveland police say 10-year-old is suspected shooter in death of 1-year-old; warrant issued for mother

Posted 3:49 pm, April 24, 2019, by

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police released new information Wednesday into the shooting death of a one-year-old boy on Saturday.

According to police, investigators believe the suspected shooter is a 10-year-old boy who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say a warrant has been issued for obstruction for the 10-year-old’s mother. The 10-year-old has not been charged with anything.

Emergency crews responded to a house on Rexwood Avenue near East 143rd Street at about 6:20 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim, identified by Cleveland police as one-year-old Isaiah Martin, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The death remains under investigation.

Read more, here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.