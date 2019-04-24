× Cleveland police need public’s help locating missing ‘endangered’ woman

CLEVELAND-Cleveland police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in locating a missing “endangered” woman.

Police say Maya Meadows, 42, was last seen about a week ago.

Maya is described as 5’2″ and 185 lbs.

Cleveland police say she suffers from schizophrenia and requires medication.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Meadows is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5418 or 216-621-1234.

