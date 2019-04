× Cleveland police investigating after 16-year-old shot, killed on city’s west side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a homicide on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the area of West 97th Street and Loretta Avenue.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times.

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.